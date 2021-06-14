© Instagram / mannequin





Annaville Fire Departments gets hands-on training with simulated mannequin and False alarm: Report of body in Poweshiek County turns out to be mannequin





False alarm: Report of body in Poweshiek County turns out to be mannequin and Annaville Fire Departments gets hands-on training with simulated mannequin

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Your Monday Briefing.

Unsettled start to the work week in Maine with showers and thunderstorms.

Big donation and new poetry competition for BRFR – The Echo.

Cleveland Indians, Shane Bieber put away the brooms in 6-2 loss to Mariners.

Feud between Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud escalates at Euro 2020.

Npfl: Kano Pillars and Akwa United clash postponed due to pitch invasion.

Queen grilled Biden about Putin and Xi Jinping during royal reception at Windsor Castle...

Doom Eternal will get Xbox Series X/S and PS5 upgrades on June 29.

As COVID-19 cases wane, vaccine-lagging areas still see risk.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Screenshots, Concept Art, and Character Renders Give Us a Closer Look.