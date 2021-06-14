© Instagram / Harvey Weinstein





Salma Hayek reflects on speaking out about Harvey Weinstein and Salma Hayek reflects on speaking out about Harvey Weinstein





Salma Hayek reflects on speaking out about Harvey Weinstein and Salma Hayek reflects on speaking out about Harvey Weinstein

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Photos: NC A&T’s Cambrea Sturgis sweeps NCAA women’s 100 and 200.

Texas adds 13 coronavirus deaths, 300 more cases.

Netherlands must learn and improve after dramatic Euros win over Ukraine, says ‘relieved’ Georginio Wijnaldum.

France to Invest 3.8 Billion Euros to Support Egypt's Public Transport and Renewable Energy.

Riley Homers, Smyly Wins on Birthday as Atlanta Braves Top Miami Marlins.

Motorcyclist Dies In Accident On Mackinac Bridge.

Pac-12 preview: Washington State has issues on both sides ball.

The Week in Review: Attorney Vienna's Take on Baffert-Betamethasone Case.

Moscow back on lockdown as coronavirus infection rate surges again.

Trudeau pledges support for Ukraine, mum on support for next step in NATO membership.

Blue Jays starter Steven Matz on COVID-19 list after inconclusive test.

Bitcoin rises 9.8% to $39035.