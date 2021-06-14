© Instagram / Miranda Lambert





Watch Miranda Lambert Vibe around the Fire at Her CMT Awards Performance of ‘Tequila Does’ and Miranda Lambert Channels Her Inner Texan During CMT Music Awards 2021 Performance With Jack Ingram and Jon Randall





Miranda Lambert Channels Her Inner Texan During CMT Music Awards 2021 Performance With Jack Ingram and Jon Randall and Watch Miranda Lambert Vibe around the Fire at Her CMT Awards Performance of ‘Tequila Does’

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Friends and family hold memorial for Jessica Embry, celebrate her life after her passing.

Nola lifts Phillies back over .500, beats reeling Yanks 7-0.

The Latest: Blind overcame 'mental hurdle' at Euro 2020.

Ned Beatty, Superman and Toy Story 3 Actor, Dead at 83.

‘Network’ and ‘Superman’ actor Ned Beatty dead at 83.

The Hurricanes have signed a free agent defenseman to a two-way contract.

Kyrie Irving exits Game 4 with right ankle sprain.

Trump DOJ Subpoenaed Apple for Information on White House Counsel McGahn.

Caution on Iran nuclear deal as G-7 leaders vow to stop bomb.

21-yr-old with Kerala roots on MBE list for ‘period poverty’ activism.

Doc on Eriksen, who had cardiac arrest: He was gone, we got him back.

Omaha Bound: Vols offense erupts for six home runs to beat LSU, win Super Regional.