© Instagram / Rami Malek





Taylor Swift cast in new film project alongside Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and Rami Malek and Rachel Bilson was 'super bummed' that Rami Malek made her take down a photo of them both from Instagram





Taylor Swift cast in new film project alongside Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and Rami Malek and Rachel Bilson was 'super bummed' that Rami Malek made her take down a photo of them both from Instagram

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Rachel Bilson was 'super bummed' that Rami Malek made her take down a photo of them both from Instagram and Taylor Swift cast in new film project alongside Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and Rami Malek

Restaurant365 Buys Compeat To Boost Restaurant Back Offices.

Thousands of people enjoy Northern Territory's Barunga Festival despite COVID-19 concerns.

X-Rays Are Negative On Brooklyn Nets Guard Kyrie Irving After He Leaves Game 4 With An Ankle Sprain.

Dolphins, Jerome Baker Agree on 3-Year, $39 Million Extension.

PoliticsNow: Government 'considering options' on detained Tamil family.

Kyle Schwarber's Switch to Leadoff Helped Nationals Split Series With Giants.

Sacramento Highway 99 Closure Now In Place: How To Get Around It.

Deadly shooting at Littleton home appears to be ‘incident of self-defense’.

Boat safety tips to keep in mind the next time you hit the water.

Sen. Wilk discusses Gov. Newsom’s decision to keep California under state of emergency while reopening economy.

AAA says parents should form these 7 habits to prevent hot car deaths.

Interstate shut down for hours in Volusia County due to crash.