© Instagram / John Mayer





John Mayer mellows out with ’80s-style soft-rock single and John Mayer Is Toto-ly in Love With You in New ‘Last Train Home’ Music Video





John Mayer Is Toto-ly in Love With You in New ‘Last Train Home’ Music Video and John Mayer mellows out with ’80s-style soft-rock single

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Decades Later, Discovery of Mass Graves in Tulsa and British Columbia Reinforce Need for Truth and Reconciliation.

Lakers' Dennis Schroder reportedly turned down $84M from Los Angeles, and will likely regret that decision.

India coronavirus: 'I lost my father and pregnant wife to Covid'.

Brazil vs. Venezuela score: Marquinhos, Neymar and Gabriel Barbosa fire hosts to opening victory.

FORECAST: Cooler and wetter on Monday.

Worshipers Joyfully Return To Church In Person With COVID-19 Capacity Restrictions Lifted.

‘It’s always exciting’: Top dogs vie for Westminster title.

4 Injured After Crash Flips Ambulance Onto Its Side: MedStar.

More gay and bisexual men able to give blood after landmark rule change.

‘You don’t degrade your captain’: Legend clips Eels star for fiery on-field clash.

Local artwork back on display at Garver Feed Mill.