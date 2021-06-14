© Instagram / Ozuna





Braves' Marcell Ozuna out six weeks with finger injury suffered while sliding and Atlanta Braves OF Marcell Ozuna out at least 6 weeks with fractured fingers





Braves' Marcell Ozuna out six weeks with finger injury suffered while sliding and Atlanta Braves OF Marcell Ozuna out at least 6 weeks with fractured fingers

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Atlanta Braves OF Marcell Ozuna out at least 6 weeks with fractured fingers and Braves' Marcell Ozuna out six weeks with finger injury suffered while sliding

Another South African talent makes quick impression, Chesson Hadley's painful finish and DJ looks U.S. Open ready.

Nets vs. Bucks Game 4: Jeff Green and Steve Nash Top Quotes.

Hoban tops Bloom-Carroll in extra innings to win first baseball state championship.

Pegasus XL rocket successfully launches satellite into orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Money to be made: Ransomware attacks on the rise.

When B.C. moves to Step 2 of restart plan on June 15 — what will you be able to do?

OC Chamber Announces Keynote Speaker for «Salute to Working Women».

Local teams chasing first trip to State Tournament.

Hospital lobby moves to kill COVID suit seeking to hold nursing home liable.

OITNB Star Taryn Manning Is Engaged to Fiancée Anne Cline.

ADH to host Juneteenth J&J vaccine clinic at U of A.

When Was The Last Time Thomas Markle Spoke To Meghan?