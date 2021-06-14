© Instagram / chris martin





Chris Martin: I want to perform on the moon! and Chris Martin Talks Coldplay, Aliens and BTS





Chris Martin Talks Coldplay, Aliens and BTS and Chris Martin: I want to perform on the moon!

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Synthetic lagoons in Central Florida? Yep — one's planned for Lake County.

W.Va. Democrats air out affirmative action concerns and future of leadership.

Eaton launches new micro data centre and UPS offerings to enable performance excellence in edge deployment and energy-efficient power management.

Opinion.

LeBron James’ Four-Letter Tweet Perfectly Sums Up Shocking State Of Suddenly Decimated Brooklyn Nets.

Injuries, rules violations, canceled minicamp and more 49ers news.

'Imagine the possibilities of tomorrow,' Union College alum tells graduates.

Davis Pride Festival 2021 Held In Central Park.

G-7 leaders agree on vaccines, China and taxing corporations.

Stabbing on Southside leads to arrest.

Fake News Buster: On the Mail trail to track virus origin.