© Instagram / fabolous





Fabolous applauds an online commentator who criticized a recent post about former City High member Claudette Otis — "People try to find something negative about everything." and Fabolous + Emily B Remind The World They're In Love-Love





Fabolous applauds an online commentator who criticized a recent post about former City High member Claudette Otis — «People try to find something negative about everything.» and Fabolous + Emily B Remind The World They're In Love-Love

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Fabolous + Emily B Remind The World They're In Love-Love and Fabolous applauds an online commentator who criticized a recent post about former City High member Claudette Otis — «People try to find something negative about everything.»

Fire burning between Townsend and White Sulphur Springs.

The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – June 14th, 2021.

Mito Pereira's BMW Charity Pro-Am win provides him an immediate promotion to the PGA Tour.

Financial barriers prevent mature students going to college, HEA survey finds.

North Attleboro Y to honor Tony Calcia with public memorial service.

'An accident waiting to happen': Owner who lost house to flames says he complained about neighbouring derelict property years ago.

Warrior Bucks' ironical ride to end ... but is there a shock twist in colour?

Cavaliers ready for more traditional summer.

Le'Veon Bell apologizes for comments about Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid, but does not 'regret at all what I said'.

Lexington 'Sunrise Movement' pushes for climate and economic justice.