Fran Drescher Tells ‘The View’ That ‘The Nanny’ Musical Coming Soon To Broadway and Fran Drescher Tells ‘The View’ That ‘The Nanny’ Musical Coming Soon To Broadway
© Instagram / fran drescher

Fran Drescher Tells ‘The View’ That ‘The Nanny’ Musical Coming Soon To Broadway and Fran Drescher Tells ‘The View’ That ‘The Nanny’ Musical Coming Soon To Broadway


By: Daniel White
2021-06-14 05:10:19

Highlights and results from U.S. Swimming Trials Night 1.

Know what's going
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<

Last News:

How the LA Clippers are feeling after Game 3 victory over the Utah Jazz.

Thurston High School shooter Kip Kinkel says he feels ‘tremendous shame and guilt’.

VIDEO: Nikola Jokic ejected, Devin Booker charges him after hard hit on Cameron Payne.

A's Matt Olson, Matt Chapman finally find themselves on the same track: 'When one is hitting, the other one...

Sports on Demand Sunday 6 13 21.

G7 vows action on Covid vaccines, climate change.

High on Covid antibodies, newborns battling MIS.

CNBC-TV18’s top stocks to watch out for on June 14.

Marine scientist hopes to shine a light on seagrass, the unsung hero of the sea.

  TOP