© Instagram / Shannen Doherty





Leave your face alone: why Shannen Doherty is fed up with fillers, facelifts and Botox and Shannen Doherty Calls for More Actresses to Be Botox-Free: ‘I Want to See Women Like Me’





Shannen Doherty Calls for More Actresses to Be Botox-Free: ‘I Want to See Women Like Me’ and Leave your face alone: why Shannen Doherty is fed up with fillers, facelifts and Botox

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Ned Beatty, actor known for ‘Deliverance’ and ‘Network,’ dies at 83.

Cardinals vs. Cubs.

Feds Launch Hotline To Help People With Disabilities Access COVID-19 Vaccines.

Vols 3rd team to lock up CWS bid; Virginia-DBU series tied.

Top three science specialisations explained.

Traffic Collision, Unknown Injuries at Highway 101 S and Herrick Ave Onramp.

Notre Dame Baseball Wins Game 2 Against Bulldogs to Even Super Regional.

Paul George, Clippers aim to be decisive in Game 4 with the pressure on.

Hot and dry weather has Quebec farmers making tough decisions.

India natural ally of G7 in defending 'democracy, freedom of thought and liberty', PM Modi says.

ECHL: Stingrays force Everblades to playoff-series deciding fifth game with Sunday win.