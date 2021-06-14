© Instagram / Amandla Stenberg





Amandla Stenberg featured in HELLO! magazine's Kind List and Universal’s ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Adaptation Adds ‘The Hate U Give’ Star Amandla Stenberg





Amandla Stenberg featured in HELLO! magazine's Kind List and Universal’s ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Adaptation Adds ‘The Hate U Give’ Star Amandla Stenberg

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Universal’s ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Adaptation Adds ‘The Hate U Give’ Star Amandla Stenberg and Amandla Stenberg featured in HELLO! magazine's Kind List

Penn Yan woman dies when SUV hits horse-drawn buggy she was riding in.

Columbia Police investigating a hit and run.

Who should Lakers fans root for in the NBA Playoffs?

Myanmar junta media accuse ethnic army of killing 25 workers.

Call to arms: Shane Bieber says Cleveland Indians need every pitcher to answer.

Trail sentenced to die for killing Sydney Loofe; becomes 12th inmate on Nebraska’s death row.

Call to arms: Shane Bieber says Cleveland Indians need every pitcher to answer.

Accused killer who died in jail was recieving mental health care leading up to his death.

One dead, two injured due to three shootings in Milwaukee Sunday afternoon.

Weld County issued over $2 million in Emergency Rental Service to residents.