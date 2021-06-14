© Instagram / missy elliott





Missy Elliott stunned assistant with painting gift and Missy Elliott Surprises Assistant With A Priceless Gift





Missy Elliott Surprises Assistant With A Priceless Gift and Missy Elliott stunned assistant with painting gift

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Turkey Dispatches Skimmers and Vacuums to Clean Up «Sea Snot».

Nature of the North and FM Downtown Dogs Host Dog Walk.

GALLERY: 2021 March and Vigil for Black Trans Lives – The Daily Free Press.

A&W CEO George Ang talks about his start in F&B industry and challenge of turning around a brand heavily steeped in nostalgia.

Beauty and the Blob.

Dusty Dvoracek Joins The Blitz To Discuss An OU Standout And Give His Thoughts On Playoff Expansion.

Songs of Conquest gets a release window and new gameplay trailer.

After protest, India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat Covid.

Explained: Why Some People Don't Get Fever After Vaccination And is That Harmful?

Opinion: Can new apps really help curb food waste?

Tracking rain showers and thunder to start the week.