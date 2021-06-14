© Instagram / alicia vikander





Alicia Vikander Wants You to Dial M for Murder, Then Immediately Press R for Reboot and Tomb Raider’s Alicia Vikander Finally Has An Update On The Sequel





Tomb Raider’s Alicia Vikander Finally Has An Update On The Sequel and Alicia Vikander Wants You to Dial M for Murder, Then Immediately Press R for Reboot

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Violence in Texas, Georgia and Illinois brings number of US mass shootings to 270 so far this year.

The Bison and the Blackfeet.

Narcos: Syria edition—and what the US can do about it.

Showers/T-Storms Monday, turning warm and sunny.

Find Relief for Achy Hands and Wrists.

Things to Do: Theater, ballet and sound bathing.

Face the Music: Two shows, in Portsmouth and Portland, celebrate Juneteenth with music.

Eat & Run: Soul Food Paradise fills a niche, and your belly.

Eat, Drink and Be Murphy: Out-of-this-world bread ahead of its time.

Beyoncé Shares Touching Birthday Tribute to Twins Rumi and Sir.

Did you go to school there? Taunton's old Walker School transformed into senior apartments.

'It is time to strike'.