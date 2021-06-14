© Instagram / tori kelly





Tori Kelly Delivers the National Anthem at the Kentucky Derby: Watch and Grammy winner Tori Kelly to sing National Anthem at 147th Kentucky Derby





Grammy winner Tori Kelly to sing National Anthem at 147th Kentucky Derby and Tori Kelly Delivers the National Anthem at the Kentucky Derby: Watch

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Crypto and crude take off as the markets await this week’s crucial Fed meeting.

In the Know: What's up with the 'demolition zone' at Davis and Santa Barbara? Plus, plans for new Neapolitan Publix.

USC wins NCAA women's track and field national championship.

Canton resident Eric Schweitzer earns sixth degree at the University of Akron.

The Price of No Consequences for Trump.

Fenerbahce and Dyshawn Pierre agree on a 2+1 extension.

Bitcoin Price Surge: Bitcoin Confirms Massive New Upgrade As Competition From Ethereum, Cardano, Binance’s BNB And Dogecoin Heats Up.

COVID-19: Lockdown roadmap dates.

Northern Policy Institute and StatsCan event focusing on data and northern Ontario communities.

Ronan Kelleher joins British and Irish Lions training camp in Jersey as hooker cover.

The next steps in lifting restrictions in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland ; ITV News.

Man, 85, fined and banned from driving for colliding into motorcyclist, causing severe injuries.