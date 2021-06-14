© Instagram / ashley judd





Ashley Judd still 'can't get out of bed' after accident in Congo and Ashley Judd shares harrowing details from accident in Congo





Ashley Judd still 'can't get out of bed' after accident in Congo and Ashley Judd shares harrowing details from accident in Congo

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Ashley Judd shares harrowing details from accident in Congo and Ashley Judd still 'can't get out of bed' after accident in Congo

Ned Beatty, titanic character actor of 'Network' and 'Deliverance,' dies at 83.

NBA Playoffs Nuggets-Suns: Devin Booker Speaks After Sweep And Nikola Jokic Scuffle.

Trans rally and a foul flower: Monday's best photos.

Leicester City sent Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City transfer warning.

Woman killed and three people in hospital with serious injuries after crash in Pembrokeshire.

American duo plead guilty to helping former Nissan chief Ghosn flee Japan.

This Morning on ITV: Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford to return.

Mum called cops before exposing her breasts and sexually assaulting officer.

A39 in Cornwall blocked after crash between motorbike and van.

Gloucestershire County Council appoints new head of school improvement.

What's taking so long for the Army to update its on-base lodging.