© Instagram / donna summer





SUMMER – The Donna Summer Musical to kick off shows at Proctors this December – Spotlight News and LaTraia Savage pays homage to Donna Summer, Whitney Houston





LaTraia Savage pays homage to Donna Summer, Whitney Houston and SUMMER – The Donna Summer Musical to kick off shows at Proctors this December – Spotlight News

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

County of Santa Clara and 49ers Announce Wind Down of Vaccination Site.

First Remarks and Considerations on the New Italian Decree «Semplificazioni» With a Special Focus on Renewable Energy.

Amazon develops ‘Bert’ and ‘Ernie’ robots to improve warehouse safety.

Bluetooth Is Useful, Ubiquitous, and an Invitation to Hackers.

Cass Freight Index Report posts strong gains for May freight shipments and expenditures.

Liz Collin Performs, «Sunshine and Good-looking» and «Mockingbird».

Act 3 Podcast: A Pirates Retrospective and Twin Movies.

NBCUniversal Wraps Upfront, Calling It A «Watershed Moment».

Tractor pulling requires finesse and brute force.

Common, and easy to treat.

Metastatic Breast Cancer Video Facts and Stories.

Lightfoot does about-face, declares Juneteenth an official city holiday.