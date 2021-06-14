© Instagram / jimmy wopo





Violent Hill gang that agents say was led by rapper Jimmy Wopo indicted on RICO charges and Rap star Jimmy Wopo, 21, shot dead in Pittsburgh





Rap star Jimmy Wopo, 21, shot dead in Pittsburgh and Violent Hill gang that agents say was led by rapper Jimmy Wopo indicted on RICO charges

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Carson Wentz and wife, Madison Oberg, expecting second baby later this year.

5 books Bill Gates recommends for your summer reading.

What you need to know about this weekend's NASCAR races at Nashville Superspeedway.

WR Jamison Crowder agrees to pay cut to remain with New York Jets, source says.

Czech government sends draft agreement on Polish Turow mine to Warsaw.

Justices request government's views on Harvard affirmative-action dispute.

Cuomo: NY 'doing well' on virus measures, will return to full state fair.

2 hospitalized after crash on I-86 near American Falls.

Dixie State University naming recommendation committee votes on new name.

German woman on trial accused of killing 5 of her 6 children.

Manchester residents surveyed on library needs in new expansion attempt.

Jessica Biel Shares Rare Details on Her and Justin Timberlake's «Secret COVID Baby» Phineas.