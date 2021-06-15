© Instagram / Lana Del Rey





Lana Del Rey is transforming from California glam to Texas cowgirl before our eyes and Best songs of the week: Lil Baby, Lana Del Rey, and more





Best songs of the week: Lil Baby, Lana Del Rey, and more and Lana Del Rey is transforming from California glam to Texas cowgirl before our eyes

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Did the Phoenix Suns and Chris Paul show a blueprint the Wizards can follow?

Lordstown Motors' Top Executives Resign After Board Investigation.

Trean Insurance Group Promotes Julie Baron to President and Chief Operating Officer and Nicholas Vassallo to Chief Financial Officer.

G-7 Takes Stand for 'Green Revolution,' Resolving to Beat Covid-19 and Build Back Better.

Artists selected for Daisy Bates and Johnny Cash sculptures.

DOC'S PRESCRIPTION: Americans have growing concerns about inflation but remain positive about the economy.

With high temperatures and tight grid conditions, reducing energy use encouraged.

Hit-and-run crash damages safety arms, closes bridge, New Smyrna Beach police say.

RGV Border Patrol and Texas DPS Intercept Smuggling Attempts.

Michigan reports 338 new coronavirus cases and eight new deaths for Sunday and Monday, June 13-14.

New vaccination and free immunization center opens in Chesterfield.

Audit Connects Mattis DOD and Amazon-Linked Consultant.