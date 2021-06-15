© Instagram / bossa nova





The Backyardigans Castaways Pure Bossa Nova Banger & Here's Why and Bossa Nova stylings from Alexia Bomtempo





The Backyardigans Castaways Pure Bossa Nova Banger & Here's Why and Bossa Nova stylings from Alexia Bomtempo

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Bossa Nova stylings from Alexia Bomtempo and The Backyardigans Castaways Pure Bossa Nova Banger & Here's Why

Energy agency re-appoints board members and appoints new ones.

Kheiron's AI Breast Screening Solution Mia® Receives Regulatory Clearance in Australia and New Zealand.

Memphis native and playwright, Katori Hall, awarded Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

«It’s tough out here and we need our money,» Oklahomans line up outside OESC office after unemployment debit cards disabled.

Coronavirus: 67.8% of Orange County residents 65 and older fully vaccinated as ofJune 14.

US model Chrissy Teigen apologises for online 'trolling'.

Committee day: Creation of and appointments to committees highlight Florence City Council meeting.

Donold J. Bugni.

SEMO Food Bank volunteer program up and running again.

Introducing «Level Up Mentoring».

Quake info: Light mag. 4.5 earthquake.

Ex-Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, now a Mainer, marched on the Capitol Jan. 6.