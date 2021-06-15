© Instagram / clay pigeons





Shooting at clay pigeons offers a different kind of hunting and Deca shares vibrant new single "Clay Pigeons" [Video]





Shooting at clay pigeons offers a different kind of hunting and Deca shares vibrant new single «Clay Pigeons» [Video]

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Deca shares vibrant new single «Clay Pigeons» [Video] and Shooting at clay pigeons offers a different kind of hunting

NATO summit: 4 takeaways and highlights.

Palantir Technologies and Snowflake among tech companies to join Russell 3000 Index; while Waitr and Synchronoss Technology to leave.

NBA Competition Committee exploring rule changes to restrict unnatural jump shot motions, sources say.

Dublin Safe And Sane Fireworks Sales Kick Off Soon.

UK and Australia agree broad terms of trade deal.

Menagerie Ranch will have alpacas on display for Open Farm Days.

Patterson Veterinary Closes on Miller Vet Holdings Acquisition.

Liverpool transfer latest: Reds change stance on title-winning attacker.

Apple brings Spatial, Lossless Audio, other features to Apple Music users on Android.

Live Argentina vs Chile Score And Updates Copa America 2021: Arturo Vidal Scores Equalizer as ARG Under Press.

No new local cases, weeks-long wait for Pfizer jab.