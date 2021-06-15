© Instagram / detroit rock city





KISS Frontman PAUL STANLEY Introduces "Detroit Rock City" Featuring ARTIFICIAL AGENT And Friends At The 2021 Detroit Music Awards; Video and Detroit Rock City: the 10 best bands from America's rock'n'roll capital





KISS Frontman PAUL STANLEY Introduces «Detroit Rock City» Featuring ARTIFICIAL AGENT And Friends At The 2021 Detroit Music Awards; Video and Detroit Rock City: the 10 best bands from America's rock'n'roll capital

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Detroit Rock City: the 10 best bands from America's rock'n'roll capital and KISS Frontman PAUL STANLEY Introduces «Detroit Rock City» Featuring ARTIFICIAL AGENT And Friends At The 2021 Detroit Music Awards; Video

Hottest Temperatures in Arizona and Nevada History Are Possible.

Oklahoma family remembers passing of decorated WWII pilot and Pearl Harbor survivor.

Del City Police looking for suspect in hit-and-run that left bicyclist dead.

Gains for some tech giants nudge S&P to another record high.

Suit challenging new charter boat rules OK'd as class action.

Compass Center fills the gap in emergency housing for victims of domestic violence.

Patience tested on The Ocean Race Europe >> Scuttlebutt Sailing News.

Police: Suspect shot after leading officers on pursuit throughout Kenton County.

Box truck blocks interstate traffic after overturning on I-805.

Carjackings on the rise in Louisiana, AG says.

Dodgers: Corey Seager return trending up based on latest footage.