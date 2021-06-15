© Instagram / evita





Tunes From Sunday in the Park With George, West Side Story, Evita, More Reimagined for Solo Piano in New Album Stage and Screen, Released May 21 and Discussion of 'Evita' scheduled by library





Tunes From Sunday in the Park With George, West Side Story, Evita, More Reimagined for Solo Piano in New Album Stage and Screen, Released May 21 and Discussion of 'Evita' scheduled by library

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Discussion of 'Evita' scheduled by library and Tunes From Sunday in the Park With George, West Side Story, Evita, More Reimagined for Solo Piano in New Album Stage and Screen, Released May 21

Juneteenth: These films on race, inequality and emancipation are free to stream.

City of Pasadena Recognizes World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

GET and other public transportation to require masks through Sept. 13.

Police On Scene Of Shooting At Chancellors Run Teen Center, Second Shooting In Park Hall Minutes After.

Upstate Global Health Director speaks on what New York might look like after 70 percent are vaccinated.

Marlins Move Brian Anderson To 60-Day IL, Select Luis Madero.

Messi free kick not enough as Argentina held to draw by Chile.

Summer program provides opportunities to empower girls through STEM.

'Fish salvage' issued for Magic Valley reservoir due to drought conditions.

Gretchen Ritter to become SU's next vice chancellor, replacing John Liu.

Interstate 70 Reopens After ‘Multiple Fires’ Ignite Near Avon.

Georgia supermarket cashier shot to death, deputy wounded in mask dispute: sheriff.