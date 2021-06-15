© Instagram / fantasia 2000





20 Weeks of Disney Animation: 'Fantasia 2000' - and Tony's Not Quite Definitive Ranking of "Fantasia" and "Fantasia 2000" Segments





20 Weeks of Disney Animation: 'Fantasia 2000' - and Tony's Not Quite Definitive Ranking of «Fantasia» and «Fantasia 2000» Segments

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Tony's Not Quite Definitive Ranking of «Fantasia» and «Fantasia 2000» Segments and 20 Weeks of Disney Animation: 'Fantasia 2000' -

Gigafactories: Europe tools up against US and Asia as a car battery force.

Report: Former NFL and Penn State assistant Dowell Loggains headed to Arkansas.

The hidden gay lives finally being uncovered.

Republicans plot an infrastructure 2-step: Spend more, then kill Biden’s agenda.

NHS England pledges £30m for GPs to boost long COVID diagnosis and care.

Car plows into Black Lives Matter protesters in Minneapolis, killing one and injuring 3 others.

Chris Whitaker and Rosamund Lupton among authors nominated for crime novel prize.

Shooting on high rise bridge shuts down I-10W, NOPD investigating.

DA to issue report on police shooting in Watsontown.

Spirits on the line between Nevada governor, Quebec premier.

Semi Truck Stuck on Hwy 36 Just East of Bridgeville – Redheaded Blackbelt.

Seattle Police identifies officer hit and killed on I-5.