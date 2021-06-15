© Instagram / Adam Driver





Hear Adam Driver Sing in First Song From 'Annette' and Jodie Turner-Smith In Talks To Join Adam Driver And Greta Gerwig In Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’ At Netflix





Hear Adam Driver Sing in First Song From 'Annette' and Jodie Turner-Smith In Talks To Join Adam Driver And Greta Gerwig In Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’ At Netflix

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Jodie Turner-Smith In Talks To Join Adam Driver And Greta Gerwig In Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’ At Netflix and Hear Adam Driver Sing in First Song From 'Annette'

Protesters demand laid off Dandelion Chocolate employees get jobs back.

Mooresville police look for driver involved in hit-and-run with juvenile bicyclist.

Washington Nationals 3-2 over Pittsburgh Pirates: Kyle Schwarber hits 4th HR in 4 games to lift Nats.

Saudi Food and Drug Authority shut 773 companies in 2020.

Vax for the Win: Californians get Taco Bell, Chipotle freebies Tuesday.

Gonzaga runner James Mwaura makes Olympic Trials.

Controversial Friedrich Lofts project gets go-ahead on eve of council shake-up.

Good pay, long hours: Truckers describe rewards, challenges of life on the road.

Anthony Ramos on going toe to toe with Uzo Aduba on HBO's In Treatment.

Cupid Alexander, the city of Spokane's leader on housing, homelessness resigns.

Aurora Police investigate fatal crash on South Parker Road.

June 15 California: Here's what to expect when CA lifts its COVID-19 restrictions.