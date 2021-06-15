© Instagram / Rami Malek





Taylor Swift joins cast of David O Russell's next movie starring Egyptian Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek and 6 Surprising Facts About Rami Malek





Taylor Swift joins cast of David O Russell's next movie starring Egyptian Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek and 6 Surprising Facts About Rami Malek

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

6 Surprising Facts About Rami Malek and Taylor Swift joins cast of David O Russell's next movie starring Egyptian Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek

Nord Stream 2 pipeline: controversial and unstoppable.

Georgia cashier shot, killed in mask dispute; suspect and deputy wounded.

Pekka Rinne wins NHL's 2021 King Clancy Trophy for efforts in Nashville community.

Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Strong showing vs. Toronto.

LIVE: Gallen exposes Huni’ for ‘disappointing no-show’ at tense weigh-in.

On the road at home: San Francisco Giants broadcasters adapt to calling away games remotely.

New compromise plan for Alaska's state budget puts pressure on supporters of a large Permanent Fund dividend.

American Women Rewrite 100 Breast World Rankings on Day 2 of Olympic Trials.

ADPH on rolling back the reporting of COVID-19 case numbers.

Japan to donate 1 mil. COVID-19 vaccine doses to Vietnam on June16.

2 wounded by bullets fired during rolling gun battle on major Shreveport roadway.

Adani Group says no freeze on accounts of three foreign investors.