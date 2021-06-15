© Instagram / Shania Twain





You could win tickets to see Shania Twain in Las Vegas! and Shania Twain Says She Wants to Sing in a Trio With Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani (Exclusive)





Shania Twain Says She Wants to Sing in a Trio With Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani (Exclusive) and You could win tickets to see Shania Twain in Las Vegas!

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Failing students creates 'life and death' situation in Baltimore City, says tutor.

Loved ones surprise Bridgewater man and family at Shenandoah Valley Airport.

COVID-19 Update: Nine active coronavirus cases in Genesee and Orleans counties as of Monday.

Smithson’s sizzling 66 leads Turtle Creek Casino Michigan Open.

New York Holocaust survivors celebrated at concert after isolation.

Samsung Brings Flagship Features to Broader Smartphone Market with LPDDR5 Multichip Package.

Piers Morgan Says Harry and Meghan Should 'Pipe Down': 'We're Hearing Too Much of Your Yapping' and 'Whining'.

Gallen hit with brutal warning after exposing Huni ‘no-show’ at tense weigh-in.

ICC seeks to probe Philippines' crackdown on drug crime.

PHOTOS: Ramp Construction Continues on World Drive Near Magic Kingdom.

'Buy a Lotto ticket': Truck driver's scary highway near-miss caught on dash cam.

Nuix CEO, CFO departures first step on long road back.