© Instagram / Diane Kruger





Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus steal a smooch while at the park in NYC and Diane Kruger slips her slender frame into a summery floral pink dress as she grabs coffee for two





Diane Kruger slips her slender frame into a summery floral pink dress as she grabs coffee for two and Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus steal a smooch while at the park in NYC

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Students, parents speak out about concerns of racism and intolerance at Amity Schools.

Australia's Victoria state reports no new local COVID-19 cases.

Tiny houses are one way young people can afford real estate, but experts say scrapping stamp duty would help more.

Thailand v Malaysia: Livestream, TV channel, preview, WCQ table and results.

Kansas City musician recognized by UN, working on an album with Tech N9ne and Billie Eilish.

Marotta-to-Riker connection key part of Bethlehem lacrosse title-game win over Shenendehowa.

Designer Michael Costello accuses Chrissy Teigen of bullying.

Braves: Time for MLB to Recognize Problem with Unbalanced Schedules.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene apologizes for comparing mask mandates to Holocaust.

Watertown plans to opt out of legalized marijuana law.