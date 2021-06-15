© Instagram / Tom Felton





Tom Felton reunited with his 'Harry Potter' son at 'In the Heights' screening and Tom Felton reunited with his 'Harry Potter' son at 'In the Heights' screening





Tom Felton reunited with his 'Harry Potter' son at 'In the Heights' screening and Tom Felton reunited with his 'Harry Potter' son at 'In the Heights' screening

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Tom Felton reunited with his 'Harry Potter' son at 'In the Heights' screening and Tom Felton reunited with his 'Harry Potter' son at 'In the Heights' screening

Suspect arrested in hit-and-run death of Long Beach security guard.

Athletics-World champion Brazier on hunt for 'redemption' at U.S. Olympic trials.

As CA to soon reopen, timeline unclear for state employees to return to work in person.

Delaware Senator introduces bill allowing Delmar PD to collectively bargain.

Crews believe heat causes road to buckle.

Former Delta flight attendant to face charges after allegedly making 'terroristic threats' on flight out of LAX.

Padres shut down by another starting pitcher in loss to Rockies.

Clippers vs. Jazz score: Live NBA playoff updates as Los Angeles looks to even series against top-seeded Utah.

Woman charged with stabbing man to death at his N.J. home, police say.

NOAA: Tropical Storm Bill forms off North Carolina coast; expected to move away from land.