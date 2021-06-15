© Instagram / alessandra ambrosio





Alessandra Ambrosio flashes toned tummy following Pilates class with gal pal Ludi Delfino and Alessandra Ambrosio shows off her model physique in a pink swimsuit during Santa Monica beach day





Alessandra Ambrosio shows off her model physique in a pink swimsuit during Santa Monica beach day and Alessandra Ambrosio flashes toned tummy following Pilates class with gal pal Ludi Delfino

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Phillips recalls millions of CPAP and sleep apnea machines.

West Virginia's active COVID cases drop below 3,000.

Ravenswood not giving up on McIntosh House after fire.

Deutsche Bank Set to Rake in $1 Billion on Trader’s Shipping Bet.

Lawmakers comments on 2022 Gay Games ‘much regretted,’ says Hong Kong’s Carrie Lam.

Man died after family bust-up which saw brother arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Blues hush-hush on Beauden Barrett wildcard.

Dorset Police looking into incidents near Christchurch Quay on Sunday.

Extra time on drug rehab order as man fails to attend probation appointments.

Weirton community to observe Juneteenth.