© Instagram / system of a down





Cultural resilience amidst diasporic fragmentation in the music of System of A Down and Hear System of a Down’s First New Music in 15 Years, ‘Protect the Land’ and ‘Genocidal Humanoidz’





Hear System of a Down’s First New Music in 15 Years, ‘Protect the Land’ and ‘Genocidal Humanoidz’ and Cultural resilience amidst diasporic fragmentation in the music of System of A Down

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Best Buy wants to sell you luggage and outdoor grills.

‘Crunched on both sides’: Older millennials balance student loans, retirement saving and kids' college funds.

Autoklose Launches Referral and Affiliate Partnership Program.

U.S. and EU reach deal to end damaging Airbus-Boeing dispute.

To Compete With China, The U.S. And EU Reach A Deal Over Aircraft Subsidies.

Fantasy Baseball Today: Replacing Shane Bieber and Tyler Glasnow, timetables for Mike Trout and Eloy Jimenez.

California’s COVID-19 Independence Day Greeted With Relief And Elation.

Report calls I-35 through Austin ‘chasm between downtown and communities of color’.

Biden to host July 4th bash on White House lawn; US to send Mexico over 1M vaccines: Latest COVID-19 updates.

FedEx and Nuro Team Up to Advance Last-Mile Logistics with Autonomous Vehicles.

PPG MOONWALK Receives 2020 Technology and Innovation Award From bodyshop magazine.

Philly Vows More Reforms to Policing, Public Art and Investment in Minority Communities.