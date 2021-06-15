Jimmy Wopo Is Pittsburgh Rap’s Newest Hope and Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo joins the million club
© Instagram / jimmy wopo

Jimmy Wopo Is Pittsburgh Rap’s Newest Hope and Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo joins the million club


By: Madison Clark
2021-06-15 20:22:14

Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo joins the million club and Jimmy Wopo Is Pittsburgh Rap’s Newest Hope

Know what's going
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<

Last News:

Jayapal and Lawmakers Introduce Bicameral Legislation to Ban the Use of Facial Recognition Technology by the Government.

William vanden Heuvel, Diplomat and a Kennedy Confidant, Dies at 91.

OSHA Issues First Federal COVID-19 Standard for Healthcare Employees and Updates Guidelines Protecting Spread of COVID-19.

Colleen Barry named inaugural dean of public policy school.

More Ag Pandemic Relief Details USDA Announces Aid for Biofuel, Livestock Producers, Among Others 6/15.

Newly-Approved Alzheimer’s Drug Spurs Hope and Controversy.

Four dead and four others hospitalized in shooting at home on Chicago's South Side.

«Sustainable, Plant-Forward Oyster Oyster Officially Celebrates its Long-Awaited Grand Opening on June 17».

Summer Series: USA vs. Nigeria.

Breath of the Wild 2 gets some gameplay and a 2022 release window.

Watch soon: live Royal Ascot preview show featuring Tom Segal and Paul Kealy.

  TOP