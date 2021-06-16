Proud Grinches Beware: Sentimentality Sinks 'Bad Santa 2' and ‘Bad Santa 2’: Film Review
By: Joshua Rodriguez
2021-06-16 01:35:11
Proud Grinches Beware: Sentimentality Sinks 'Bad Santa 2' and ‘Bad Santa 2’: Film Review
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<
‘Bad Santa 2’: Film Review and Proud Grinches Beware: Sentimentality Sinks 'Bad Santa 2'
Searching for rain: Scattered strong thunderstorms likely late Wednesday and Thursday.
Illinois Governor Rescinds Garnishment and Wage Deduction Limits.
Conservative Wisconsin legal group aims for national reach, counter to anti-racism.
Actress Lisa Banes Dies 10 Days After Being Struck By Scooter In Hit-and-Run Accident.
Rapper Kodak Black records public official for Instagram.
Central Falls' students, families to vote on how to spend COVID-19 relief money.
The Latest: Pro-Navalny Protest in Geneva on Eve of Summit.
Augusta could «partner» on R&B induction ceremony.
Vallejo Fire Department puts out blaze on Mare Island.
Snooty's legacy lives on at upgraded Bishop Museum rehab facility.
Gov.’s campaign spending on hair, makeup not a violation.
‘This is all connected’: Black Dallasites reflect on Tulsa Massacre lessons.