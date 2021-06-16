Despite 'Chiraq' label, data show Chicago not even close to Iraq and Troubled Chicago Neighborhood Wary Of Spike Lee's 'Chiraq'
© Instagram / chiraq

Despite 'Chiraq' label, data show Chicago not even close to Iraq and Troubled Chicago Neighborhood Wary Of Spike Lee's 'Chiraq'


By: Andrew Garcia
2021-06-16 02:20:17

Despite 'Chiraq' label, data show Chicago not even close to Iraq and Troubled Chicago Neighborhood Wary Of Spike Lee's 'Chiraq'

Know what's going
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<

Last News:

Troubled Chicago Neighborhood Wary Of Spike Lee's 'Chiraq' and Despite 'Chiraq' label, data show Chicago not even close to Iraq

WIAA track and field: Gyllander sisters are 'heart and soul' of La Crosse Aquinas girls team.

Oil and Gas Industry Diverted 3 Billion Gallons of Freshwater for Drilling That Could Have Gone to Households.

Tuesday was the hottest day of 2021 — and Wednesday won’t be much different.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: June 15, 2021.

Today's Politics News: Live Updates.

Greater than the sum of our parts: The evolution of collective intelligence.

Restaurant seeing boom months after wet vote in Jessamine County.

Car bomb explosion at Colombia military base injures 23- military sources.

France vs. Germany.

Brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is acquitted of murder charges from 2018 shooting.

N.J. city to unveil 700-pound statue of George Floyd.

1 dead, 1 injured in small plane crash near Truckee.

  TOP