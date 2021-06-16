© Instagram / chiraq





Despite 'Chiraq' label, data show Chicago not even close to Iraq and Troubled Chicago Neighborhood Wary Of Spike Lee's 'Chiraq'





Despite 'Chiraq' label, data show Chicago not even close to Iraq and Troubled Chicago Neighborhood Wary Of Spike Lee's 'Chiraq'

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Troubled Chicago Neighborhood Wary Of Spike Lee's 'Chiraq' and Despite 'Chiraq' label, data show Chicago not even close to Iraq

WIAA track and field: Gyllander sisters are 'heart and soul' of La Crosse Aquinas girls team.

Oil and Gas Industry Diverted 3 Billion Gallons of Freshwater for Drilling That Could Have Gone to Households.

Tuesday was the hottest day of 2021 — and Wednesday won’t be much different.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: June 15, 2021.

Today's Politics News: Live Updates.

Greater than the sum of our parts: The evolution of collective intelligence.

Restaurant seeing boom months after wet vote in Jessamine County.

Car bomb explosion at Colombia military base injures 23- military sources.

France vs. Germany.

Brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is acquitted of murder charges from 2018 shooting.

N.J. city to unveil 700-pound statue of George Floyd.

1 dead, 1 injured in small plane crash near Truckee.