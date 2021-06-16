© Instagram / civic duty





Civic Duty Comes from Heart, Not a Lottery and Juggling Work, Family Life While Exercising Civic Duty Of Voting On Election Day





Juggling Work, Family Life While Exercising Civic Duty Of Voting On Election Day and Civic Duty Comes from Heart, Not a Lottery

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

More morning storms and then some changes.

What Are High And Low Pressure Systems?

Samsung introduces LPDDR5 uMCP that brings flash and RAM on the same chip.

C-Well Got A New Job Tuesday And We Couldn’t Be Happier.

Publix Shooter's Targets Were 'People and Children'.

Find out more about the Holiday Activities and Food programme.

'Genuine sense of hope'.

Father who lost son to suicide on how resiliency can improve mental health.

Air conditioner repair appointments running on extended delay.

Video shows drivers speeding on wrong side of road through red lights.

China hog futures fall to record low on fears over pork glut.

You need to watch the most underrated sci-fi sequel on HBO Max ASAP.