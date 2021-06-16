© Instagram / clemency





The Pandemic Spurred Governors to Grant Clemency, But Advocates Say It Isn't Enough and Northam announces new Vice-Chair of the Virginia Parole Board, clemency initiatives





The Pandemic Spurred Governors to Grant Clemency, But Advocates Say It Isn't Enough and Northam announces new Vice-Chair of the Virginia Parole Board, clemency initiatives

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Northam announces new Vice-Chair of the Virginia Parole Board, clemency initiatives and The Pandemic Spurred Governors to Grant Clemency, But Advocates Say It Isn't Enough

San Antonio Man Pleads Guilty to Role in Multi-Million Dollar Bribery and Government Contract Fraud Scheme.

CT Senate passes marijuana bill; Veto promised over changes.

Trump to visit U.S.-Mexico border with Texas governor.

11 years overdue, UFO2: Extraterrestrials is finally out on Steam.

Former WWE Superstar To Debut On Impact Wrestling, Against All Odds Fallout Update.

Lethbridge Fire Services called to evening drowning on Oldman River.

New York reaches major COVID-19 vaccination milestone.

Controversial Jerusalem march poses first test for new Israeli government.

East Hartford Outdoor Pools to Open Friday, June 18th.

'Smoke plume has dissipated': Rockton fire crews say Chemtool response working as planned.

Senate unanimously passes bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Former state senator to seek 4th District congressional seat.