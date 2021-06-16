Booze News: La Social 5-Year Anniversary, Craft Container Happy Hour, Drinking Buddies Meetup and Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’ Is for Drinking Buddies, Too, in ‘Saturday Night Live’ Homage
By: Emily Brown
2021-06-16 03:58:14
Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’ Is for Drinking Buddies, Too, in ‘Saturday Night Live’ Homage and Booze News: La Social 5-Year Anniversary, Craft Container Happy Hour, Drinking Buddies Meetup
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<
What's in Gainesville city budget, and how it affects your taxes.
Sunday crash into protesting crowd elicits resolve to keep marching.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic and Stephen Curry headline 2020-21 All-NBA First Team.
Israel launches air raids on Gaza Strip.
UK Covid 19: Government announces delay to final step on roadmap, emphasising the need for employers to be ready for change.
Oregon reports 7 more COVID-19 related deaths, including Deschutes County's 81st; 314 new cases.
Belt Rodeo set to return this weekend.
James Harden (hamstring) available, Kyrie Irving (ankle) out for Game 5 vs. Bucks.
Sunday crash into protesting crowd elicits resolve to keep marching.
Oak Leaf Court neighborhood reacts to apparent shooting.
Jazz Rudy Gobert Named To All-NBA Third Team.
Celtics' Jayson Tatum Commits to Tokyo Olympics.