© Instagram / fatal attraction





MONSTA X deals with fatal attraction in dangerous Gambler music video and Fatal attraction: rare corpse flower draws hundreds of onlookers





Fatal attraction: rare corpse flower draws hundreds of onlookers and MONSTA X deals with fatal attraction in dangerous Gambler music video

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

As homeschool year ends, Mount Vernon family sees possibilities with vaccinations.

H.S. ROUNDUP: Whitman-Hanson wrestler Damari Goldsmith-Greene joins 100 win club.

Georgia organization focused on breaking barriers in West Michigan through baseball.

Puyallup wants to put bond measure on ballot to fund new Public Safety building.

Tickets on sale now for OSF's first live in person performance in 15 months.

Grocery Shoppers Opt to Keep Masks on Despite Pandemic Rules Being Lifted.

‘It’s going to always be on someone’s computer’: digital sex crimes haunt South Korean women.

Two stabbed at building on Baseline Road.

Jacob Tremblay takes on the world of animation in the coming-of-age tale Luca.

Pentagon defends delayed response to calls for help amid Jan. 6 insurrection.

Seward swimmer Lydia Jacoby likely headed to Olympics.

Sully's flight path to Biden ambassador.