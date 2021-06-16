© Instagram / fyre





Viral TikTok from Logan vs Mayweather event compares it to Fyre Festival and Perth winter village is mocked as a cheap and nasty 'Fyre Festival'





Last News:

Verona beats No. 16 Mahwah in 12 innings in back-and-forth Group 2 softball semi.

West Newbury Police and Fire Respond to Multiple Crashes, Including One With Serious Injuries.

Angels’ Alex Cobb: MLB is ‘incompetent’ in the way the illegal substance issue is being handled.

Las Vegas man hit and killed on US 6 north of Tonopah.

Kate Middleton and William ‘very upset’ over rift – ‘Dealing with completely new Harry’.

OL Reign signs Mexican international Jimena López.

Get Up & Grow – healthy eating and physical activity for early childhood – resource collection.

Love And Sacrifice: 8 Touching Moments From «Youth Of May».

The Kapil Sharma Show to return soon; Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kiku Sharda attend creative meet.

Fatal Highway Shooting Investigated; Popular Tavern Closing In CT.

Photos: Lightning take on the Islanders in Game 2.

Gov. Inslee rejects call to open state early: 'We are on the 2-yard line here'.