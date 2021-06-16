© Instagram / Miranda Lambert





Miranda Lambert Sings 'Tequila Does' for CMT Music Awards and Miranda Lambert + Jon Pardi Two-Stepping Is Pure Country Magic





Miranda Lambert Sings 'Tequila Does' for CMT Music Awards and Miranda Lambert + Jon Pardi Two-Stepping Is Pure Country Magic

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Miranda Lambert + Jon Pardi Two-Stepping Is Pure Country Magic and Miranda Lambert Sings 'Tequila Does' for CMT Music Awards

Devin Booker, Donovan Mitchell and the All-NBA Snubs Team.

Nematic transition and nanoscale suppression of superconductivity in an iron chalcogenide.

Willis Wayne Cantrell.

Lundin Energy's Johan Sverdrup barrels certified as carbon neutrally produced.

Australia to miss Steve Smith, David Warner, Pat Cummins and others for West Indies, Bangladesh tour.

Vietnam imposes 47.64% anti-dumping tax on some sugar imports from Thailand.

Most popular royal named.

Grayson Perry on downsizing his art for Pallant House: 'Miniaturisation is, I think, having a moment'.

DOC backtracks on decision to allow cattle grazing along West Coast river.

Allow ‘diversity of housing types,' ABoR tells Council.

Nyaope addiction: has SA been sitting on a pandemic all along?