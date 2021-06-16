Michael Douglas wants John Krasinski to play him in a movie and Michael Douglas talks ‘The Kominsky Method,’ moving out of dad Kirk’s shadow
© Instagram / Michael Douglas

Michael Douglas wants John Krasinski to play him in a movie and Michael Douglas talks ‘The Kominsky Method,’ moving out of dad Kirk’s shadow


By: Samantha Thompson
2021-06-16 09:19:15

Michael Douglas talks ‘The Kominsky Method,’ moving out of dad Kirk’s shadow and Michael Douglas wants John Krasinski to play him in a movie

Know what's going
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<

Last News:

Baseball: J.H. Rose uses early offense and stellar pitching to beat West Johnston in 3A first round.

Brewers fall to Reds 2-1 in 10 innings.

Antrim launching its first ever Food and Craft Festival in July.

Caddo County man held on $100000 for violent assaults.

KIMS Hospitals public issue subscribed 1% on day 1 of bidding.

Putin’s opposition needs US protection to thrive online.

How to keep recreational fires safe.

JDE Peet's to Acquire Australia's Campos Coffee.

Multiple crews respond to a single-vehicle accident in Barbour County.

Fresno Grizzlies fully reopen stadium back up to 100% capacity.

Brewers fall to Reds 2-1 in 10 innings.

  TOP