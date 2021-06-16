© Instagram / chris martin





Watch out Chris Martin! Gary Barlow wants to front Coldplay and Coldplay’s Chris Martin video called James Newman following nil point Eurovision loss





Coldplay’s Chris Martin video called James Newman following nil point Eurovision loss and Watch out Chris Martin! Gary Barlow wants to front Coldplay

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Intrinsic Evidence > Dictionary Definitions, Analogies, and Purported Plain Meaning.

'Peace out and go Spartans'.

Figure Out the Right Hybrid Work Strategy for Your Company.

Brits Shun International Travel as Staycations and Day Trips Top Polls.

St Kitts and Nevis Formalises Diplomatic Relations with Cameroon, Deepening Relations with African Continent.

Charles Lane Obituary (2021).

Premier League fixtures LIVE: Liverpool, Manchester United, Man City, Chelsea and more matches confirmed.

US and Mexico seek ways to do more on irregular immigration.

New UAPB coach brings confidence.

Trek's 2022 Marlin 5 MTB Is Built for Summer Fun and Thrills.

Spain hopes to jumpstart electric car industry with EU funds.

Longtime hockey supporter honored at Stumptown Ice Den.