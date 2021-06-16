© Instagram / timothy olyphant





‘Justified’ Team Sets New FX Series, with Timothy Olyphant Rumored to Return as Raylan Givens and Timothy Olyphant Has Been Married to His College Sweetheart for Nearly 30 Years





Timothy Olyphant Has Been Married to His College Sweetheart for Nearly 30 Years and ‘Justified’ Team Sets New FX Series, with Timothy Olyphant Rumored to Return as Raylan Givens

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

IKEA and DS Smith embraced circular design, transforming the way they do business.

Durant and the Nets look to clinch series against Milwaukee.

Cars to be banned from Wellington's Golden Mile within three years.

Have your say on Man City's fixture schedule as season begins with Spurs clash.

Habs Headlines: The importance of Jeff Petry.

Star Pie’s manager responds to bombshell trade claim.

Nambucca Strikers Womens over 30s kick on in the their inaugural season.

Should employees be contacted for work when they're on the road?

Live breaking news and coronavirus updates from across Nottinghamshire on Wednesday, June 16.

Man dies on A46 after fatal collision involving lorry.