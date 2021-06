© Instagram / Jussie Smollett





Judge denies latest attempt to dismiss Jussie Smollett case and Investigation Finds 'Abuses' And 'Failures' In Handling Of First Jussie Smollett Case





Judge denies latest attempt to dismiss Jussie Smollett case and Investigation Finds 'Abuses' And 'Failures' In Handling Of First Jussie Smollett Case

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Investigation Finds 'Abuses' And 'Failures' In Handling Of First Jussie Smollett Case and Judge denies latest attempt to dismiss Jussie Smollett case

Biden and Putin Played Nice Today.

Sen. Grassley Supports Bipartisan Resolution Encouraging Dairy Consumption and Recognizing Dairy Producers – Mix 94.7 KMCH.

Greensboro History Museum Celebrates Juneteenth on Bikes and Online.

Larger Than A Football Field (And Growing), Sinkhole Has Swallowed 1 House, 2 Dogs.

OPM Announces a Special FSA Enrollment, and More.

Fish and Wildlife: Kern County’s Temblor legless lizard may qualify for protection as endangered species.

Juneteenth: Observing and responding together.

This Colorado home is a «slice of hell» and could be yours at $590,000.

English professor and diversity advocate Qadri Ismail dies at 59.

Hawkeyes Earn ITA Awards and No. 2 Seed in ITA Kickoff.

Louisiana judge blocks Biden administration's new oil and gas leasing moratorium.

Pittsburgh Firefighters Unveil Plaque Memorializing Their Fallen Brothers And Sisters.