© Instagram / bad santa 2





‘Bad Santa 2’ Cast Steps Out for N.Y. Premiere and ‘Bad Santa 2’ Review: The Feel-Bad Comedy of the Year Is Well-Timed, But Not Very Good





‘Bad Santa 2’ Review: The Feel-Bad Comedy of the Year Is Well-Timed, But Not Very Good and ‘Bad Santa 2’ Cast Steps Out for N.Y. Premiere

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

South Florida rabbis travel to Israel and see conflict, but also compassion.

Doping, burritos, tears: Welcome to track and field, 2021.

Beverage makers mocked after soccer stars Ronaldo and Pogba snub drinks.

Children burn victims in Alabama find fun, learning and more at Camp Conquest.

Brazil central bank hikes interest rates, eyes return to 'neutral' rate.

How to watch the Phillies-Giants series on Peacock for free this weekend.

Coit Tower Will Reopen on Thursday.

Bloomington man released from custody on drug charges.

US House passes bill that could shine a 'spotlight' on corporate tax avoidance.

Sexual abuse survivors call on U of M to corporate with abuse investigation.

Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Wednesday, June 16.