© Instagram / bossa nova





Buddy Deppenschmidt, drummer who helped spur ’60s bossa nova boom, dies at 85 and Born Into Bossa Nova Royalty, Bebel Gilberto Discovered Her Own Sound





Born Into Bossa Nova Royalty, Bebel Gilberto Discovered Her Own Sound and Buddy Deppenschmidt, drummer who helped spur ’60s bossa nova boom, dies at 85

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Missing Irvine hiker found safe in San Bernardino Mountains.

Panthers minicamp observations: Sam Darnold has better day on second day of practice.

Want to help make Malia the Greatest Baker? All you gotta do is vote!

Town Ball Tour: Longtime Delano Athletics player talks about family ties on the team.

Sen. Manchin proposes changes to Democrats’ voting bill.

How To Join Amazon Prime In Time For Prime Day 2021.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Host Webcast of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

NC doesn't require parental consent to get vaccinated. Some lawmakers want to change that.

Wasilla doctor pleads guilty to drug charge after illegal opioid prescriptions contributed to deaths.

Solution or deterrent? Horry County moves step closer to enacting impact fees.

LA City Council requests ordinance to ban flavored tobacco, menthol cigarette sales.

Four-Star Edge Rusher Beau Atkinson Commits to UNC.