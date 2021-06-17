© Instagram / bride wars





Casting Coup: Deepika Padukone & Kareena Kapoor would be an apt choice if Bride Wars is ever remade in Hindi and "Bride Wars" Came Out In 2009, So Here's What The Cast Looks Like 10 Years Later





Casting Coup: Deepika Padukone & Kareena Kapoor would be an apt choice if Bride Wars is ever remade in Hindi and «Bride Wars» Came Out In 2009, So Here's What The Cast Looks Like 10 Years Later

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

«Bride Wars» Came Out In 2009, So Here's What The Cast Looks Like 10 Years Later and Casting Coup: Deepika Padukone & Kareena Kapoor would be an apt choice if Bride Wars is ever remade in Hindi

Amid oil and gas buildout, Louisiana industry pushes for less oversight.

‘I’m sweet and I care for others,’ 17-year-old Abby looking for her Forever Family.

The Buzz for June 17: Vaccine requirements for schools and colleges.

Permitless carry and mental health.

Where does the rain go? Stormwater runoff and the natural return to earth.

A Family Affair: Andre and Kaleb Wesson’s impact on Ohio State hoops.

Gypsy moths a growing nuisance, defoliating trees and leaving mess behind.

McCaffrey, Darnold won’t say whether they got COVID vaccine, and that’s disappointing.

Summer at the Elizabeth Taber Library is off and running.

UM-Flint, Dearborn students rally for more satellite campus funding ahead of budget talks.

Local NY Republicans call for end to state of emergency and mask mandates for school children.

The rain has stopped and our temperatures are heating up.