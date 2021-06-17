© Instagram / civic duty





Getting a COVID vaccine isn’t just good for you. It is a civic duty and Rockdale County Clerk of Courts Janice Morris urges citizens to do their civic duty





Rockdale County Clerk of Courts Janice Morris urges citizens to do their civic duty and Getting a COVID vaccine isn’t just good for you. It is a civic duty

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Which Knee Brace Do I Need? 5 for Common Issues & Injuries.

Statement.

In final U.S. Open as USGA CEO, Mike Davis' legacy means many things to many people.

Boruto Cliffhanger Sets Up Sasuke and Naruto's Biggest Fight Yet.

Regé-Jean Page Talks Bridgerton, Bond and His Backside With Chris Rock, John Boyega and Jonathan Majors.

94-Year-Old Asian Woman Stabbed In San Francisco’s Tenderloin Neighborhood.

Ernst on Democrats' Election Bill: «This is not about democracy. It's about changing the rules and tipping the scales to favor Washington Democrats.».

Hannah Brown looks for love on ‘Celebrity Dating Game’: ‘She’s from Tuscaloosa!’.

Simply Put: Heat on Big Tech.

CPD Piles On Overtime For Officers To Fight Spike In Gun Violence, But Expert Says It Will Take More To Stop The Trend.

Texas Tech football: Red Raiders miss out on top DB transfer target.

Barbara Fleischauer: Justice should reverse course on jobless benefits (Opinion).