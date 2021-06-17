Clay pigeons being thrown at moving cars in Sweden, Hamlin: deputies and Fortnite's 'Shoot Clay Pigeons At Different Locations' Challenge Is Its Hardest Yet, And That's Good

© Instagram / clay pigeons





Last News:

Governor DeWine Announces $10 Million for School Security Upgrades.

Viral image of possible Lake Hamilton gator debunked, Arkansas Game and Fish still warn about possible alligators.

Reversing Trump-era decision, feds strengthen enforcement of rules protecting troops from predatory lenders.

UC San Diego graduate honors farm-workers parents with photoshoot that goes viral.

Podcast: Michigan football’s most famous coach at epicenter of sex abuse case.

Underground: Marsupial outlaws and other rebels of Australia's war in Vietnam (Mirranda Burton, A&U).

Brian Schottenheimer tight-lipped on Jags' starting quarterback situation.

COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, June 16.

Victoria COVID-19 cases on Thursday before Melbourne’s mask and radius restrictions ease.

Australia politics live: NSW on alert after two Sydney Covid cases, Victoria records no new local infections.

Grass Fire Threatens Structures In Elk Grove.

Biden apologizes after going off on reporter over question about Putin.