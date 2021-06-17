© Instagram / ella enchanted





Artisan Children’s Theater presents Ella Enchanted and 74 thoughts we had while watching Ella Enchanted





74 thoughts we had while watching Ella Enchanted and Artisan Children’s Theater presents Ella Enchanted

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Erika Jayne And Husband Tom Girardi: Divorce, Lawsuits and 'The Housewife & The Hustler' Documentary.

STEAM: Meet A Cotton Candy Master Craftsman.

Mother is slammed for saying all Aboriginals 'hate white people' and they should 'just move on'.

Jay-Z Sues LA Photographer For Allegedly ‘Misusing’ Rapper’s Image.

Breaking news and live updates: AstraZeneca recommended for over 60s; Queensland flags border pass system; Victoria records no new local cases of COVID-19.

Debates over Critical Race Theory in schools continue at Capitol.

'Seattle Southside Scenes' story on history of Grandview Dog Park premieres at pop-up event.

Young Razorbacks fans reflect on inspiration, entertainment of season.

‘Dr. Death’ Team on Post-Pandemic Launch of True Crime Thriller: «There Are a Lot of Good Doctors».