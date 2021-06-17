© Instagram / friday the 13th part 2





Why FRIDAY THE 13TH PART 2 is Even Better Than the Original and 'Friday the 13th Part 2': What to Expect from the Newly-Unearthed Uncut Gore Footage





Why FRIDAY THE 13TH PART 2 is Even Better Than the Original and 'Friday the 13th Part 2': What to Expect from the Newly-Unearthed Uncut Gore Footage

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

'Friday the 13th Part 2': What to Expect from the Newly-Unearthed Uncut Gore Footage and Why FRIDAY THE 13TH PART 2 is Even Better Than the Original

Latest Jacob deGrom injury unfortunate not just for NY Mets fans, but all baseball fans.

Fed sees earlier time frame for rate hikes with inflation up.

China's new home prices grew slightly in May.

Lifelong Efforts Of Fort Worth’s Opal Lee Has Juneteenth On The Way To Becoming Federal Holiday.

Two people taken to hospital after crash involving school bus in McKeesport.

Police: Fatal single-vehicle crash on Dam Neck Road in Virginia Beach.

On The Go: Ithaca's most popular food trucks.

St. Joseph Hospital to host virtual fundraiser on June 19.

Bay County History Museum creating new exhibit on the Old Pass.

Phillies place Jean Segura on IL, Bryce Harper day-to-day.

As hikers flood trails, experts urge you to plan ahead on hikes.

Vehicle Pursuit on Cabrillo & Garden.